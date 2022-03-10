ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

