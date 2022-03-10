Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.79 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will post $45.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $49.64 billion. Chevron posted sales of $32.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $180.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $213.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $175.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $222.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $2,555,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $6.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.83. The company had a trading volume of 766,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,498,596. The company has a market capitalization of $336.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

