CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $106.15. 1,312,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.29. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

