CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,150. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

