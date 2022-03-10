CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.80 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.65. 228,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

