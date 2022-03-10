CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,023. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

