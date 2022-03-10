CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Bank of America by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 698.3% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 2,907,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,307,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $328.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

