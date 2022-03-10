CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 30 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 72,254 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.08. 212,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $331.60 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.