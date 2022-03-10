Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 2,671,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $502.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

