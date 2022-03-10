Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $799.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $7,778,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3,546.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

