Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.86

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as low as C$3.85. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$3.89, with a volume of 1,334,749 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$691.06 million and a P/E ratio of -32.42.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.