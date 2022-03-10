ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,134. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ChromaDex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 72,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

