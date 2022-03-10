ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ChromaDex stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 7,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,134. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $154.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.76.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ChromaDex by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

