CIBC Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$54.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AP.UN. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.78.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.17. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$39.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.48.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

