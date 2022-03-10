Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will post $43.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.46 billion to $44.56 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $179.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $191.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 59.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $229.46. 2,155,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

