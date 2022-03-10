Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $231.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.47.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

