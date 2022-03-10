CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 41.5% over the last three years.

CMCT opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

