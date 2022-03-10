CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 41.5% over the last three years.
CMCT opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.82.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
