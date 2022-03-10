Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.45 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.46). 904,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,516,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of £168.65 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.61.
Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)
