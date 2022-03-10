Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.45 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.46). 904,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,516,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of £168.65 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.61.

Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

