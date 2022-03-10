CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 8.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 1,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77.
CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.
