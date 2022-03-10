Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.06

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.06 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 1149762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 34.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

