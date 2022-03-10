CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,953. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.42 and its 200 day moving average is $219.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $6,208,364. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

