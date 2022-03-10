CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.26. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

