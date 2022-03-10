CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 43,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 566.1% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 174,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 148,149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 636,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,550,603. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

