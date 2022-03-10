CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3072 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial has decreased its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNH Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.90 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

