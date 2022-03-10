CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,752 shares during the period. CNH Industrial makes up about 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $143,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,734,000 after purchasing an additional 532,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 772,725 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,995,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,312,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3072 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

