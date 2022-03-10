Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 606.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,486 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,173. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.