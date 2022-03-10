Color Platform Price Up 7.4% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $621,469.41 and $352.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.00730264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00201677 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.