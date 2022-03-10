Comerica Bank Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

