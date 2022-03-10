Comerica Bank Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

Twilio stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.03 and a 200-day moving average of $272.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

