Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $239,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $297,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.