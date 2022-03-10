Comerica Bank Sells 11,015 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

