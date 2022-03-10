Comerica Bank Sells 1,912 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EVERTEC by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

