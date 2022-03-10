Comerica Bank Sells 24,683 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,683 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after buying an additional 145,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,541,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 756.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.91.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

