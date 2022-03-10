Comerica Bank Sells 5,637 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Black Hills by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.