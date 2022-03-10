Comerica Bank Sells 5,637 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Black Hills by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
