Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $38.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:CMC traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,228. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,113 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

