CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.22

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 251514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.
In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,940. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 112.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 239.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 323,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
