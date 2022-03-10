CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.22

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 251514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,940. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 112.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 239.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 323,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

