Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 303,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,389,198 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SID. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 152.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

