Comparing Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) and Its Rivals

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Olink Holding AB (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -40.37% -7.68% -6.85% Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors -186.50% 10.83% -8.49%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors 286 1278 1802 55 2.48

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.28%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.34%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million -$38.34 million -26.91 Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors $1.32 billion $408.28 million -7.18

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) rivals beat Olink Holding AB (publ) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

