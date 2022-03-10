Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,721.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,721.67 ($22.56).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

CPG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,620 ($21.23). 3,878,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,641. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823 ($23.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.91 billion and a PE ratio of 81.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,693.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,582.12.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.02), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($62,945.91).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

