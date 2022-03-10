Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COMP. Barclays decreased their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -3.08. Compass has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

