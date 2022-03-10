CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €89.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €89.00 ($96.74) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($76.63) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.79 ($88.90).

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €48.38 ($52.59) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.52. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €46.20 ($50.22) and a 12-month high of €82.80 ($90.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

