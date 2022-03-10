Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 12,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,430. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

