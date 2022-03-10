CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
CompX International has raised its dividend by 58.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.
CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.
