CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

CompX International has raised its dividend by 58.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

CompX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

