Comstock Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 280,218 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

