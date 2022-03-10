Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Conifex Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CFF opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.94. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

