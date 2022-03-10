ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Trimmed by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shares of COP opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

