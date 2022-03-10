Contrasting Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ – Get Rating) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cal Dive International alerts:

Cal Dive International has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cal Dive International and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 0.63% 0.75% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cal Dive International and Subsea 7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Subsea 7 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cal Dive International and Subsea 7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 $5.01 billion 0.51 -$1.09 billion $0.11 78.64

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Subsea 7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Cal Dive International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cal Dive International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal Dive International, Inc. provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets. The company was founded by Lad Handelman in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.