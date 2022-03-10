Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $28.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

