Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

