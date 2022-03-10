Cormark Trims Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Target Price to C$24.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$18.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$18.25 and a 12-month high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

